JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – One Kansas community shares its plan if leaders in Washington, D.C. can’t come to an agreement on the national budget.

Saturday, the United States House of Representatives, Senate and President Joe Biden agreed to a 45-day extension for the congress to come to an agreement on budget. KSNT 27 News spoke with the city manager of Junction City who says anytime there’s uncertainty, it can trickle down to the community.

“I think a family has angst when you may not get paid for a month and you have bills due,” City Manager of Junction City Allen Dinkel said, “And of course from our standpoint, you know, habits of sales tax, people shopping and everything else because not knowing if they’ll get paid and secondly will they get that pack pay and whole bit. And I think there’s always things that will concern any community that has military around and federal employment.”

Junction City is near the Fort Riley military base.