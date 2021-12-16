Junction City residents asked to conserve water, power problems affecting city

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Junction City City Manager Allen Dinkel is asking residents to conserve water after Wednesday’s rare December storm.
“Due to electric problems at the Junction City Water Plant, all water users in Junction City, Grandview Plaza, and in Geary Rural Water District Water #1 are asked to conserve water immediately as the problems is being investigated and solved. We will keep you informed as we move ahead. Thanks”Allen J. Dinkel
City Manager
City of Junction City
An Evergy spokesman announced on Wednesday the company experienced the highest power outage event in company history.
This announcement came at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday from Chuck Caisley, Evergy Chief Customer Officer, after a wall of storms rolled across Kansas and into Missouri. High wind gusts took many power lines down, causing widespread outages that affected over 200,000 people.