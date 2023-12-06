JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – People in Junction City have to wait to adopt a dog from the local shelter.

Junction City, KS Animal Shelter posted on social media some dogs are showing symptoms of kennel cough on Wednesday, Dec. 6. Kennel cough is a highly contagious respiratory disease, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). Because of this, the shelter is stopping all dog showings, meet and greets, adoptions, fosters, volunteer walks and more out of an abundance of caution.

“As an animal shelter, we see several animals that come in with an unknown medical history. While we would love to have an isolation unit, we just don’t have the resources at this time. Our shelter consistently overflowing does not help these cases from arising due to lack of space and stress on our dogs due to this.” Junction City, KS Animal Shelter excerpt

Due to the symptoms, the shelter is urging pet owners to be aware of symptoms that could be present in the community. Symptoms of kennel cough are a strong cough, sometimes with a “honking” sound, runny nose, sneezing, lethargy, loss of appetite and low fever. The Shelter urges owners to contact their veterinarian if they are concerned.

