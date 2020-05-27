Junction City woman starts backyard ‘blessings box’ to fight food insecurity

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) – A local woman is taking the issue of food insecurity into her own hands by inviting strangers straight to her backyard.

Junction City resident Kim Bradney started what she calls a “blessings box” filled with food, household products and toiletries. People can bring donations by or just take what they need.

Bradney saw the need firsthand as she walked door to door registering people to vote last summer. One of her neighbors asked if there was food involved in the registering process. She then realized he was eating sugar packets to survive.

“It broke my heart to know that just a few blocks from my house there was someone who was starving literally,” Bradney said.