Junction City woman’s birth of daughter full of coincidences on Valentine’s Day

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — A Junction City woman will have quite the story to tell her newborn daughter when she gets older.

Divine Cherry gave birth to her daughter Amora on Valentine’s Day at Geary Community Hospital. It also happened to be Divine’s birthday.

But, the coincidences don’t stop there. She gave birth to Amora in the same hospital room that she was born in and Dr. Anwar Khoury, the same doctor who delivered her when she was born also delivered Amora.

“He’s my OB, too,” Cherry said. “So, I knew it was going to be him and I knew he was my doctor because my parents told me the story of my birth and everything. I just didn’t know it was going to be on my birthday and I was like wow.”

“Seeing life coming out and you know, experiencing that with the same patient in the same place, you know, it’s just fascinating,” said Dr. Khoury.

Dr. Khoury said in August, he’ll be delivering the baby of a woman who he helped deliver as well. He also delivered her mom, the now grandma-to-be. That’s three generations that will have been delivered by Dr. Khoury.