TOPEKA (KSNT) – Monday night marked Juneteenth, the date commemorating the fall of slavery in the United States; Topeka joined communities across the country in celebration.

People of all ages gathered at the East Topeka Renaissance District to enjoy some good food and good company. Volunteers across the city served homemade dinners to-go for free. Organizers say they wanted to bring everyone from this great city together.

“We’re trying to promote unity in our community,” Curtis Pitts, a volunteer coordinator said. “We have a fantastic, fantastic city and state, people are working together, regardless of race.”

It was a chance for people to enjoy each other’s company, while marking this new national holiday. Juneteenth has only been a federal holiday for two years, and many still don’t know what it’s all about.

Ramon Riley is a local track coach who works with kids often. He says Juneteenth is a holiday kids don’t know much about.

“I would say, maybe 80 percent of the youth, speaking of black youth, they know nothing about this,” Riley said. “They don’t know what it stands for, they have no knowledge of it.”

He says events like this will help more people learn more about this day and its place in history.

“I think it’s real important for history, not just for the black people or the black race, but for all races,” Riley said. “I think it’s something we should probably put in our curriculum in some kind of way to where they share with all the races, so we’re more knowledgeable about this holiday.”

Riley says it’s important for everyone of every race to know more about Juneteenth, to relate more with each other and tear down any barriers.