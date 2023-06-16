TOPEKA (KSNT)– Topeka is celebrating a national holiday early and extending it to Monday.

June 19 is the day Juneteenth is celebrated. The celebrations are coming to the Capital City days before the holiday itself. On Saturday, June 17, organizers are hosting the Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration. This will happen at the Hillcrest Community Center and Park located at 1800 SW 21 St. This annual event will have crafts, vendors and food for the community to come and enjoy.

The party continues into Sunday with a “Gospel Extravaganza”, according to the Topeka Family & Friends Juneteenth Celebration website. The celebration will be at St. John AME Church, 701 SW Topeka Ave.