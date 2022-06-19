TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka community members gathered in downtown Topeka to continue to celebrate Juneteenth on Sunday.

Although Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration has been hosting events all week, Sunday was the Gospel Extravaganza at the St. John African Methodist Episcopal Church in Topeka.

The church had a Gospel concert and showcased the importance of the holiday since many do not know what Juneteenth represents. The group could not be happier about how the week’s celebrations went, President of Topeka Family and Friends Juneteenth Celebration Norma Avery said.

“We are having a Gospel concert, and since it’s the 19th, Juneteenth day, we just want to honor God and our freedom and just shoutout our praises,” Avery said.

The group wants to teach more people about Juneteenth and welcomed everyone at the celebration. St. John has been apart of the celebration for the past couple years but it is the church’s first time hosting an event.