Junior Achievement of Kansas announces 2021 Topeka Business Hall of Fame Laureates

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 2021 Topeka Business Hall of Fame laureates were announced during a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Junior Achievement of Kansas annually honors members of the Kansas business community who have shown an ability to be successful not only in business, but in their commitment to the local community and state as a whole.

We hope to inspire young people to follow in these talented businessmen and women’s footsteps.

The following five individuals were honored:

Dan Chavez – Chavez Restoration and Cleaning

Butch Eaton – Midwest Health

Mike Kiley – Security Benefit

Jim Klausman – Midwest Health

Christel Marquardt – Posthumous, Kansas Court of Appeals

Chavez is the Owner of Chavez Inc., a 53-year-old business providing Water and Fire Restoration, Environmental Cleaning services to Topeka, Lawrence, and NE Kansas

Dan Chavez

Eaton is a founder and principal in Midwest Health Inc. He has been an active part of the Kansas Health Care Association, previously serving as Chairman and in multiple positions on the Board of Directors. He has also been active at the national level in the American Health Care Association.

Butch Eaton

Mike Kiley is the Chief Executive Officer of Security Benefit Corporation, the 4th largest employer in Kansas (by revenue). Security Benefit is comprised of Security Benefit Life Insurance Company and SE2.

Mike Kiley

Jim Klausman has been President and CEO of Midwest Health since 1977. Mr. Klausman served as President of the Kansas Health Care Association, the industry’s largest trade association, in 1979 and again in 2007-2008. He is a past Chairman of the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce.

Jim Klausman

Christel Marquardt was born August 26, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois. Following law school, she worked for Cosgrove, Webb, and Omen in Topeka, becoming a partner, and then started the law firm Palmer, Marquardt and Snyder. She was appointed to the Kansas Court of Appeals where she served as a judge for 17 years.