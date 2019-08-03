Junior Achievement of Kansas celebrates 100 years of teaching kids about financial literacy

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) — Junior Achievement of Kansas celebrated 100 years of teaching kids about financial literacy Friday.

The group works with students across the state to develop the real-life skills they’ll need to become successful.
 
They celebrated what they’ve achieved over the last century with cupcakes, games and goodie bags.

“We figure getting them started at a very young age and working the up through the process allows them to see how important financial literacy is from a very young age so that way it’s always ingrained and a part of their life,” said President of Junior Achievement of Kansas Ashley Charest.

Junior Achievement serves nearly 28,000 students across Kansas with almost half of those students in Topeka alone. 

