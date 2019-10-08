Junior Achievement of Kansas helps kids of all ages learn about money management

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – You’re never too young to start learning how to manage your money, and Junior Achievement of Kansas wants to give students all the tools they need to do it.



“The earlier we can get to a student and talk to them about, you know, even as young as kindergarten, needs versus wants and kind of solidifying that and moving if forward, it certainly helps students when they start to get into middle and high school and need to be thinking about other things,” said President Ashley Charest.



They teach students about basic finances, work-readiness and entrepreneurship.



They do this through several different programs, from classroom presentations to large workshops.



“It’s incredibly important for them to just know how to manage their money, how to budget, what a credit score is, even and how it can affect everything from then on,” said Career Specialist with Jobs For America’s Graduates at Shawnee Heights Kami Mead.



For some students, the thought of “adulting” can be a little intimidating.



“I was concerned that I wouldn’t be able to know what to do,” said Washburn Rural sophomore Jack Sanford. “I wouldn’t know how much I’m spending every day, how much I’m earning from my paycheck and make sure I’m not in debt a ton.”



Junior Achievement hopes that by helping students learn these concepts early on, it can help make the transition a little bit easier.



“It’s a new step going forward and that is something that is inherently going to carry stresses and anxieties with it,” said Washburn Rural senior Jarod Lanier. “But, I do feel more prepared doing events like this and taking classes based on personal finance.”

Each year, Junior Achievement serves 28,000 students in Kansas and over four million students nationwide.

