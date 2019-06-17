Junior League of Topeka hammers out new skills with Habitat for Humanity

A group of Topeka women are improving their community with their service work. But their volunteering is only a side effect of their real goal.

In this week’s community matters, KSNT News reporter Willis Scott tells us how they teach women to be community leaders while hammering out a new set of skills.

Nicole Thompson is member of the Junior League of Topeka. One of the group’s missions is to improve the lives of local children. That’s why they’re volunteering with Topeka’s Habitat for Humanity.

“It’s interesting,” Nicole Thompson said. “I haven’t ever put a door together before.”

She says she’s still learning as she goes.

“By helping families secure a home, that’s one less thing they have to work on,” Thompson said. “So, hopefully then they can help provide for their children, and their children have a safe home to come to.”

While they’re working as general contractors for this project, the women put on different hats at other non-profits across the city.

The group’s president Erin Aldrige says their volunteering is a byproduct of their main goal, to train women how to be civically involved.

“We’re about 300 strong in Topeka, that are working to develop the potential of each other, empower each other, impact our community through volunteerism and civic service,” Erin Aldridge said. “They go out and they serve on boards in our community, they know how to run meetings, they know how to set calendars, they know how to do strategic planning, and to make things function in a well processed manner.”

Which is exactly why Nicole Thompson, decided to join.

“I felt like I need to do something outside of the home,” Thompson said. “I work full time and have kids. And I wanted to get involved with women and then also help promote our community and improve our community so it’s safer for my kids.”

And she’s making it safer for other people’s kids too.

Any women in the Topeka area can join the Junior League. You can find out more about their mission here, or contact them by email at Membership@jltopeka.org to learn more about becoming a member.