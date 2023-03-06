TOPEKA (KSNT) – The trial of a man accused of killing a teenager in 2021 ended Monday in an acquittal on one count and a mistrial on two others.

Clint Williams Eugene Smith, Jr. was on trial for the murder of Emmanuel Torres, 16, of Topeka. He was tried for first-degree murder, first-degree murder in the commission of a felony and criminal discharge of a firearm.

A district court administrator confirmed with KSNT 27 News Smith’s trial ended Monday with the jury finding Smith not guilty of first-degree murder. A mistrial was declared on the other two counts because the jury could not reach a decision.

Torres was found shot in April 2021 in the area Chandler Street and Sixth Avenue. He later died of his injuries. Smith was arrested several months later.