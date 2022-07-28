TOPEKA (KSNT) – Jury selection has begun for a woman accused of killing her ex-husband and his fiance almost 20 years ago.

Dana Chandler is accused of murdering her husband Mike Sisco and his fiance Karen Harkness in 2002. She was convicted of killing the couple in 2012. Chandler was serving 100 years in prison when her conviction was overturned four years ago.

The Kansas Supreme Court determined one of the prosecutors lied to the jury. The prosecutor, Jacqueline J. Spradling, was disbarred from practicing law on May 20, 2022 for unethical misconduct among other issues.

Sisco and Harkness were found dead in their Topeka home on July 7, 2002. Both had been shot at least five times in their bed. Chandler was originally convicted in March of 2012 for the murders.