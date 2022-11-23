Tray’vonne Jones, left, makes his first appearance in court via Zoom before Judge Penny Moylan. (KSNT Photo/Autumn Denham)

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Wednesday morning that a jury trial will ensue for a man accused of murdering his six-month-old daughter.

Tray’vonne Jones is facing several charges, including murder in the first degree, for a crime committed on March 30, 2022. First responders went to the scene at 1418 SW Byron Apt. 5 around 4:45 a.m. on a call that a child was not breathing, according to Kagay. The infant was suffering from blunt-force trauma and rushed to a hospital, where she died about an hour later. The child’s mother also went to the hospital for blunt-force trauma, according to Kagay.

A jury trial for Jones is scheduled for April 24, 2023 in Shawnee County. He remains in custody on a $1 million bond, said Kagay.

Jones is charged with the following