TOPEKA (KSNT) – City officials are looking at a new ordinance as a new common consumption law is set to change where you can drink alcohol in Kansas.

Kansas lawmakers introduced a bill earlier this year to create common consumption areas in the state, modeling legislation passed in other states across the country. The bill aimed to modify a state law to make drinking alcohol more flexible for Kansas residents. Governor Laura Kelly later signed the bill on April 24, 2023, introducing some changes to how people enjoy their alcohol.

Topeka spokeswoman Gretchen Spiker told KSNT 27 News there are discussions among city leaders as the common consumption law nears its installment date on July 1, 2023.

“City of Topeka staff have been soliciting feedback from stakeholders on what they would like to see in a local ordinance. City staff plan to bring information to the Governing Body’s Policy and Finance Committee in the next few months, before sending a proposal to the Governing Body for consideration, with opportunity for public input.” City of Topeka Director of Communications Gretchen Spiker

Common consumption laws are expected to have a heavy impact on areas where drinking is prevalent, such as Topeka’s Downtown area and the North Topeka Arts District (NOTO). Local bar owners gave their two cents on the law to KSNT 27 News in January before testifying before the state’s legislature. Some of the changes that will be coming statewide July 1 include: