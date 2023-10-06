TOPEKA (KSNT) – A petition calling for investigations into Kansas government organizations was started on Friday amid community outcry over the death of a local five-year-old girl.

The petition organizer, Claudia Richardson, calls for various investigations along with a call for action from Governor Laura Kelly. The petition had 250 signatures on it by 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 6.

Zoey Felix was reported dead by the Topeka Police Department (TPD) earlier this week. A 25-year-old homeless Topeka man, Mickel Cherry, was later arrested on charges of murder and rape.

Felix’s death has spurred an outpouring of support from different parts of the Topeka community. A local Topeka man is planning to hold a peaceful protest this weekend to call for changes to be made by state lawmakers to ensure cases like Felix are not repeated.

You can find the petition on change.org by clicking here.

