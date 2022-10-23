The Topeka Police Department is facing a staffing shortage after 14 officers were placed on administrative leave.

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department responded to a burglary alarm at a business early Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of southeast 15th Street at 1:12 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a subject fleeing from the property. Officers detained the subject while they investigated. Items were recovered from the subject and returned to the business, TPD said.

After investigating, a juvenile was taken into custody and transported to Shawnee County Department of Corrections for burglary, theft, criminal damage and obstruction.

