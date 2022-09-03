OTTAWA (KSNT) – An Ottawa boy has been arrested for charges including theft and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Ottawa Police Department responded to reports of a residential burglary in the 700 block of East Garfield Street on Friday.

When the victim returned to their home, they said the property had been ransacked. Weapons and other property were missing from the scene.

After investigating, officers identified a 14-year-old from Ottawa as a suspect in the burglary.

Police say that the suspect discharged a weapon multiple times inside of the victim’s home. One round was lodged in the wall at the residence next to the victim’s. No injuries were sustained inside the home.

“In a year where firearms are related to too many serious crimes in Ottawa, we are fortunate no one was injured during this incident. There was a family, including small children, inside the residence that was struck by gunfire,” Police Chief Adam Weingartner said. “I want to thank the victim for immediately reporting this crime. And, like we do with other gun thefts, we encourage everyone to keep firearms secured no matter their location.”

Officers recovered the stolen property and arrested the juvenile for unlawful use of a weapon, criminal discharge of a weapon, aggravated child endangerment, burglary, theft and criminal damage to property. The total property loss exceeds $1,000.

Officers transported the juvenile to the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center in Lawrence. He will remain in detention until the court hearing in Franklin County.