TOPEKA (KSNT) – A juvenile was injured after falling off of the trunk of a woman’s vehicle just east of Topeka.

On Monday, June 26, a 34-year-old woman from Topeka was traveling south on Allen Road with two juveniles riding on the trunk of the vehicle, according to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) crash logs.

The two juveniles fell off the trunk of the vehicle resulting in suspected injuries to one of the juveniles, according to KHP crash logs.