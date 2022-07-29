SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – Two juveniles were spotted trying to steal a political sign in Shawnee County, on Friday.

According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, at 11 p.m. on July 22 a deputy on patrol “interrupted” a pair of juveniles who were trying to steal a large political sign from the 8300 block of SW 33rd St. The deputy later found ten other political signs in the juveniles’ vehicle.

Criminal charges have been sent to the Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office according to Sheriff Brian Hill. Furthermore, Hill sent out a reminder to local residents that stealing or damaging signs is a crime.