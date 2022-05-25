TOPEKA (KSNT) – Two juveniles are in custody and have been taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections after an aggravated assault charge early Tuesday morning.

Police said they were called to the 1300 block of SE Indiana just after 2:00 a.m. following a call that shots had been fired at a two-vehicle crash.

When police arrived, they reported both vehicles were abandoned. However after speaking with witnesses, police said they were able to get a very detailed description of the two individuals. Topeka officers found the two not far from the scene of the crash.

The two juveniles were taken into custody and face the following charges: