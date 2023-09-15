MANHATTAN (KSNT) – State transportation officials say a ramp closure is planned for K-18 in the Manhattan area later this month.

Kate Craft with the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) said in a press release that workers will close the ramp from Miller Parkway/Davis Drive to southbound K-18 in Manhattan on Sept. 18 for pavement repair work. The closure is estimated to take one day and will last from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until the work is finished.

(Photo Courtesy/KDOT)

Craft said the closure will be marked with barricades, signs and cones. No detours will be posted so drivers will need to find their own alternate routes of travel.

