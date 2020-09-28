K-9 chases down couple who police say robbed Jimmy John’s in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police arrested a couple Sunday night after police say they robbed Jimmy John’s, crashed their get-a-way vehicle and fled on foot.

The two were ultimately tracked down by a K-9 and caught.

According to the Topeka Police Department shortly after 7 p.m. officers responded to 1025 SW Wanamaker Rd. on a report of an armed robbery.

Employees told police that an unknown man and woman entered the business, showed a handgun and demanded money from staff. The pair fled in a truck with an undisclosed amount on money.

The suspects later crashed the truck near I-70 and Valencia Rd. then fled on foot.

A K-9 tracked the suspects and apprehended them near the crash scene.

Lekeith M. Mosley, 29 of Liberal was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on the following charges: aggravated robbery, interference with a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and reckless driving.

Markez Lekeith Mosley

Shelbi P. Ricks, 25, of Liberal, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee County Department of

Corrections on charges of aggravated robbery and interference with a law enforcement officer.