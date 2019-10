WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – K-99 Highway near Ridge Road in Wabaunsee County is closed.

Kansas Highway Patrol – Troop B said on Facebook late Tuesday morning that the highway is closed due to a semi rollover.

ROAD CLOSUREK-99 Highway near Ridge Road in Wabaunsee County is closed due to a rollover crash. This is south of Alma. We will post an update when the roadway is back open. Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol – Troop B on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

This is just south of Alma. No injuries have been reported at this time.

It’s unknown when the road will be back open. KSNT News will update with information as it becomes available.