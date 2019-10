WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – K-99 Highway near Ridge Road in Wabaunsee County was briefly closed Tuesday.

Kansas Highway Patrol – Troop B said on Facebook late Tuesday morning that the highway was closed due to a semi rollover.

UPDATE:As of 1:35 PM the roadway is back open. Minor injuries were reported. ROAD CLOSUREK-99 Highway near Ridge… Posted by Kansas Highway Patrol – Troop B on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

This is just south of Alma. Minor injuries were reported.

The roadway was reopened just after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.