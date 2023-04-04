POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KSNT) – A stretch of highway in Pottawatomie County has reopened after being temporarily closed due to an encroaching grass fire Tuesday.

The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) warned motorists to avoid K-99 Highway between Westmoreland and Hartwich Road in Pottawatomie County due to the presence of a grass fire. As of 4:30 p.m., KDOT reported that the road had reopened.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office put out a similar warning to social media as well. The sheriff’s office reported that smoke had made it too dangerous to drive on a section of K-99 Hwy and that motorists should avoid the area.

You can use www.kandrive.com to keep up with current traffic alerts in Kansas.