K-9s & drones deployed to locate & detain Topeka burglary suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Shawnee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one man Thursday afternoon suspected in two Topeka burglaries.

Paul Cohagen, 50, of Topeka, faces charges including:

Burglary

Felony theft

Criminal damage to property

Possession of marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Deputies went to a reported burglary around 12:50 p.m. Thursday in the 3900 block of Southeast Howey Road. They then received a second call around 2:15 p.m. for a reported burglary in the 2200 block of Southeast 41st Street. While searching for a suspect, deputies deployed a K-9 team and drone. They said they found Cohagen hiding in a wooded area with stolen items.

Deputies booked Cohagen into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He is being held without bond.