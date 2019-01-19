TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is getting ready for the the winter storm this weekend. Crews have spent the last two days inspecting vehicles ahead of the ice and snow.

"As it starts to switch from the rain to the freezing rain and the snow, we get out there an move that accumulation as quickly as we can so the salt hits the pavement and slows down that freezing," said Director of Communications Laurie Arellano.

Arellano says they have night crews on call ready for when the ice and snow comes in. Currently, the storm is expected to start as rain. This means crews cannot pretreat the roads because everything would be washed away before the freezing begins.

K-DOT is asking drivers to get home early Friday and stay off the roads as much as possible.

"Let us get those roads treated, move as much of that accumulation. Stay off the roads so we don't have to potentially encounter some stalled vehicles, vehicles that are off in the ditches," said Arellano.

Stay tuned to KSNT News on air and online for updates on the storm and road conditions over the weekend.

Check Kansas road conditions: kandrive.org

Topeka Snow Removal Status and Map (Editor's note: If you zoom out on the Topeka map, you can also see highway conditions across the state.)