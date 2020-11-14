K-State adds ‘test-optional’ admission policy, scholarships for Fall 2021 students

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University is adding a new addition to its admissions program to assist incoming freshmen for the 2021-22 school year. Students can now apply for both admission to the university and scholarships without an ACT or SAT test score.

These standardized tests have been around for years and are used to measure a student’s college readiness. But some students argue these tests aren’t for everyone.

“Some students aren’t good at standardized testing,” said Matt Isaak, a current student at the university. “Like I’m not the best. It just puts more pressure on them.”

K-State has decided to change the admissions requirements and offer general merit scholarships options to students without an ACT or SAT score.

“We know that students are having trouble taking the ACT, retaking an ACT they just don’t feel like the ACT or SAT scores are reflective of their academic ability,” said Karen Goos, the Chief Enrollment Officer of Kansas State.

Students starting their freshmen year at K-State are eligible for the scholarships. The final application deadline for this process is Jan. 5.