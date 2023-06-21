TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) alongside Kansas State University (K-State) announced a professional development grant opportunity for all pre-K-12 educators in Kansas.

The Structured Literacy Professional Learning grant will allow teachers to be paid a $500 stipend for participation in the development of classroom learning activities for a statewide repository, according to a press release from K-State.

Teachers must apply to participate by July and submit lesson plans, activities and self-reflection documents by Aug. 15.

The program will cover various aspects of language, writing and comprehension, according to the press release.

The K-State Global Campus will be processing registrations and storing the modules.

Emporia State University, Fort Hays State University, K-State, Pittsburg State University, the University of Kansas, Wichita State University and Washburn University are working on the project, according to K-State.

To register for the grant program click here.