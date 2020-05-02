K-State announces hundreds of emergency furloughs

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University announced that it is furloughing hundreds of workers over the summer, because of financial struggles.

The university said on Saturday that an estimated 349 employees will be furloughed from Housing & Dining, Recreational Services, Center for Child Development, Lafene Health Center and K-State Student Union.

K-State leaders said the cuts are happening because expected revenue isn’t coming in while there aren’t students on campus. They believe the furloughs will save nearly $2 million.

The furloughs will happen on May 16, with plans for workers to return for the fall semester, according to the university.

“Early in the pandemic we made two key decisions. The first was to maintain employment levels during this time of limited operations, and the second was to issue refunds to students for housing and dining,” said Thomas Lane, vice president for student life. “While these decisions were right for the time, we are no longer able to maintain employment levels given the reduction in revenues. We understand the duress this will cause for our employees, and move forward with a spirit of empathy and compassion.”

K-State gave this breakdown of their furlough plans: