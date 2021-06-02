K-State announces face masks will be optional

FILE – In this Dec. 29, 2020, file photo, Pat Moore, with the Chester County, Pa., Health Department, fills a syringe with Moderna COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to emergency medical workers and health care personnel at the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester, Pa. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine strongly protects kids as young as 12. The company released the preliminary findings Tuesday, May 25, 2021, based on testing on more than 3,700 12- to 17-year-olds in the United States. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State announced Wednesday that all face coverings and physical distancing is optional effective today, June 2 for individuals on K-State campuses and at university events.

The university is encouraging all students, faculty and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the school masking and physical distancing requirements remain in effect for the following groups and settings:

Lafene Health Center and other patient-facing settings.

University shuttles due to Department of Transportation policy.

For those who would like to get a vaccine, Lafene Health Center continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for K-State students, faculty and staff members.

Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered until Friday, July 30.

Appointments are required and can be made on the myLafene+ patient portal or by calling Lafene Health Center at 785-532-6544.