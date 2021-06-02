K-State announces face masks will be optional

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – K-State announced Wednesday that all face coverings and physical distancing is optional effective today, June 2 for individuals on K-State campuses and at university events.
The university is encouraging all students, faculty and staff to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the school masking and physical distancing requirements remain in effect for the following groups and settings:
- Lafene Health Center and other patient-facing settings.
- University shuttles due to Department of Transportation policy.
For those who would like to get a vaccine, Lafene Health Center continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for K-State students, faculty and staff members.
Single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be offered until Friday, July 30.
Appointments are required and can be made on the myLafene+ patient portal or by calling Lafene Health Center at 785-532-6544.