K-State announces final stages in reopening plan

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) – Kansas State University announced the final stages of its reopening plan for the approaching fall semester.

In an email sent to students Monday, the university said some classes have been moved online, kept in-person or transformed into hybrid face-to-face/online options for students.

The university said students should log into their KSIS accounts to check if any changes have been made to their classes.

K-State will resume classes as scheduled on August 17th. The university has also implemented a mask policy for all of its campuses across the state.