K-State associate shares how to care for plants in cold weather

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – With the cold freeze coming through, many people should be aware of what it could potentially do to plants.

Ward Upham, Kansas State Extension Associate, told KSNT that it shouldn’t be too bad here in northeast Kansas, but anything west of us has the chance of killing some plants.

He said it would be a good idea to bring potted plants inside and for everyone in this area to still cover their plants that are outside with a blanket or sheet.

“What you’re trying to do when you cover them is trap the heat that is coming off the soil rather than protect it from the cold from the outside,” Upham said. “That’ll usually keep them warm enough they’ll survive.”

He also said the temperature that really gets to plants outside is 28 degrees, but if there is frost, that temperature could be closer to the freezing line that plants start to damage.