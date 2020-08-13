K-State athletic officials prep for new Big 12 coronavirus testing requirements

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Big 12 Conference is requiring football, soccer and volleyball players to be tested three times a week.

These fall sports are considered high-contact; cross country and tennis players won’t fall into these requirements.

Right now, Kansas State is testing student-athletes once a week, but when the season starts after September 1, there will be an organized testing schedule. This includes Sunday after game day, Wednesday, and Friday before game day.

The testing doesn’t stop there though. Doctors are reporting that the virus leaves lasting effects on the heart. If an athlete tests positive for coronavirus, more tests will be required.

“An EKG and an echo-cardiogram and then we do an enzyme blood test,” Gene Taylor, K-State Athletic Director said. “Our heart cardiologists suggest we take one more test which is a cardiac MRI and if all those tests are negative that athlete will be cleared.”

If the athlete’s heart is still showing issues they won’t be able to play until they recover and that could be as long as three to six months.

The K-State Athletic Department will be covering the bill for all the testing and the same goes for Kansas Athletics, with their department fronting the bill for players.