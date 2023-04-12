MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A K-State University physics team has been awarded $90.8 million from the National Science Foundation to create a compact x-ray-free electron laser to study new materials to help scientists research materials that can be used to improve human health.

Artem Tudenko and Daniel Rolles will be collaborating with Arizona State University on the project, according to K-State Communications. The collaboration will work to study materials at an atomic level.

The project will be funded by the NSF’s Mid-Scale Research Infustructure-2 award, according to K-state Communications.

“The facility’s capabilities will transform scientific outcomes in physics, biology and chemistry,” said Rudenko. “It will help investigators advance renewable energy research, quantum technologies and semiconductor research and manufacturing, and it will allow scientists to observe molecular level processes important for understanding human health and developing drugs.”

K-State will receive $242,248 over five years to develop the electron-ion coincidence instrument, according to K-State Communications. K-State said the technology will be used by scientists around the world.