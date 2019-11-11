K-State baseball comes out on top for pediatric cancer fundraising efforts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The K-State baseball team can call themselves the top team in the nation. But, it’s not for their play. It’s for their fundraising efforts for pediatric cancer.

For the Wildcats, it’s not just about how they perform on the field. It’s what they’re doing off the field in their community that’s just as important.

“There’s going to come a day where we’re not playing baseball anymore and the person you are off the field is so much more important than the player you ever are,” said Sophomore Pitcher Jordan Wicks.

One of the ways they give back is through the annual Shave for the Brave event. Players and coaches say goodbye to their beloved locks in a show of support for those with pediatric cancer.​​

“Some guys did some crazy stuff with their hair because they knew we were getting rid of it,” said Senior Pitcher Luke Hauswirth. “Then we have guys with long hair, guys that this is their normal hair cut, so it’s so many different groups and we have so much fun with it.”​​

Their new hair cuts weren’t the only way they showed support. They also raised money for the College Baseball vs. Cancer campaign.​​

“Half of the money raised goes to a children’s hospital and research,” said Head Coach Pete Hughes. “They can see their dollars at work. When the kids see that, they feel for that and they’re around these kids that are going through the treatment, I think it hits home and motivates them to go out and raise the money.”​

The Wildcats had a big title to hold onto this year. After raising $26,000 last year, the most among the college baseball teams that took part in the national campaign, they were able to raise even more this year. They raised $27,000, landing them in the top spot once again. ​​

“Being able to do that stuff for the community, it feels amazing and it’s honestly bigger than anything we’ll accomplish on the field,” said Wicks.

The team wrapped up their intrasquad Fall World Series prior to the Shave for the Brave event.