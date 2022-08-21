MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Kansas State men’s basketball filled its final scholarship spot for this year’s team on Sunday.

Tallahassee Community College transfer Anthony Thomas announced his commitment to K-State on social media Sunday afternoon. Edwards, a 6-foot-7 guard from Maryland, started 25 games for the TCC Eagles last year. He averaged eleven points and 4.6 rebounds per game. Before going to Tallahassee he played one season at UT Martin.

The Wildcats have now filled all 13 available roster spots after seeing all but two players from last years team graduate or transfer. This comes just one day after K-State got a big commitment in Florida transfer Keyontae Johnson chose Kansas State on Saturday.