K-State cancels fall commencement

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State announced Tuesday it will cancel all fall commencement activities.

The university cited a rapid, uncontrolled increase in positive coronavirus cases in its campus communities and throughout the state.

Earlier this month, K-State said it had intended to scale back ceremonies, but didn’t go as far as canceling in-person commencement ceremonies.

The university had made plans to provide physical distancing during the ceremonies and follow guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Kansas has seen an additional 4,000 cases in just the past two weeks as the U.S. now has more than 11 million cases.

The coronavirus has now killed more than 246,000 people in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University.