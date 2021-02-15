K-State cancels remote & in-person classes through Tuesday due to blackouts

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas State University is canceling all in-person and remote classes, and is closing the campus beginning at 5 p.m. Monday through Tuesday, according to officials at the college.

The cancellations come as Northeast Kansas faced controlled power outages. Evergy rotated through the region cutting power for short durations in an attempt to prevent widespread uncontrolled blackouts.

Click here to learn more about the power outages affecting Kansas Monday.

K-State’s website also went down as the university announced the closure. Campus officials are looking into the website outage.

K-State joins other schools like Washburn University and Topeka Public Schools in canceling class as the state faces more pending controlled outages.