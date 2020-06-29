K-State coaches show support to student-athletes in the face of racism

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – After the now-deleted tweet created outrage on K-State’s campus and across the nation, K-State student-athletes have spent the last 48 hours and more taking a stand for what they believe in.

Dozens of K-State players took to social media to post this message:

Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/S74a0hwPYe — christianna mae (@chrissycarr4) June 26, 2020

K-State’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee put this statement out tonight:

K-State coaches are standing with their students as they battle for what they believe in.

Head football coach Chris Klieman took to Twitter today to say this:

Racism is NOT welcome at KSTATE now or in the future. On and off the field, as a family, we will make a difference through our ACTION.



I am excited to help every player unite for the solution NOW, so that that we can come together stronger than ever.



Black Lives Matter. — Chris Klieman (@CoachKli) June 29, 2020

Assistant Head Coach and Defensive Pass Game Coordinator Van Malone, the highest-ranking black coach on K-State’s staff, reiterated his stance on a statement made earlier.

If you buy a house in a neighborhood…. and find a mean sign in your yard the next day…. will you move??? What if your neighbor put the sign up? We can’t give Hate a platform!!! And we ain’t moving!!!! https://t.co/A1oaSbLaDQ — K-State Coach Van B Malone (@VanBMalone3rd) June 26, 2020

Both men’s and women’s head basketball coaches took to Twitter over the last few days as well.

The recent tweets from a K-State Student are both disgusting and disturbing. Our program and our coaches support our players and will continue to fight with them against racism and hate. We can and will create change for the better. — Jeff Mittie (@JeffMittie) June 27, 2020

I am united with all our #KState student-athletes for using their voices to stand up to racism and injustice. This disgusting comment is not representative of the K-State that I know and love. I strive to continue to work with our team on solutions and against all hate. — Bruce Weber (@coachbruceweber) June 26, 2020

KSNT News was sent this statement from K-State on how the university goes about punishments for students, including expulsion.