K-State extends vaccine mandate, discussing masking policy for spring semester

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – On Nov. 12, K-State announced that it has extended the COVID-19 vaccination deadline for employees to Jan. 4. The original deadline was Dec. 8.

The university kept its deadline to submit a request for exemption as Monday, Nov. 15. Requests will be reviewed by Nov. 19. The new mandate will also include employees of K-State Athletics and the K-State Student Union.

Individuals not in compliance with the mandate without a medical or religious exemption will be terminated on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.

“What we received is additional guidance from the federal government,” K-State VP of Communications and Marketing, Jeff Morris said. “Basically, they said they were extending their deadline until January for full vaccination and the university decided that it was going to take that extra time.”

Despite the extension, the university is still asking people to upload their vaccination cards as if they would have before.

“We’re still asking people to upload their vaccination cards Nov. 29,” Morris said. “What it does help is if someone changes their mind or decides they want to get the vaccination, now they have time to get fully vaccinated, more time than they had before.”

Morris said that university officials are also meeting twice per week to discuss the universal mask policy for the spring semester viewing local and university COVID-19 numbers.

“We’re seeing a bit more of a surge in our communities, some say because it’s because of the Halloween get togethers,” Morris said. “So, we’re hopeful that as people get back together and more people get vaccinated that those numbers will go down because we would love, like everybody else, we would love to not have a mask mandate.”