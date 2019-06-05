K-State extension office warns of weak tree roots after recent rain

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The K-State Extension Office says they are receiving calls every day from people with concerns of their trees dying from the recent rain.

Skyler Delmott is the plant healthcare technician for Wellnitz Tree Care.

He says this year he's been kept busy with calls to take care of fallen trees.

"We have been a little bit busier than normal at least from last year this time but at the same time it's been a lot harder to do that work because it's so wet we can't get onto yards without causing damage," said Delmott.

Experts at the K-State Extension office say the amount of water is causing damage to the tree roots.

Marc Galbraith says if the tree is missing leaves on certain branches, or growing an extreme amount of fruits or seeds it's not a good sign.

"They sort of get the signal that the survival as a species is what they need to be into right now," said Galbraith

Both Delmott and Galbraith agree if you suspect your tree is not doing well to call a tree arborist to come inspect it, because if trees fall, they could not only destroy your home, they could turn deadly.

Last week the Leavenworth fire chief says a tree fell and killed a woman because the ground was so wet.

"Possibly severing of roots, cracks, stuff like that around the base of the tree and yeah we would be happy to come out and give it a look and give you an idea of the safety of the tree," said Dellmot.

Experts say the costs for tree services can run from hundreds of thousands of dollars, but it's best to get it looked at before it falls.