MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A member of Kansas State University’s faculty was seriously injured in a car vs. pedestrian incident on Wednesday morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports that a pedestrian was hit by a car around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 18 in the 1600 block of Claflin Rd. The pedestrian was walking north across Claflin Rd. when he was hit by a Pontiac Grand Prix. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when the incident occurred.

The 62-year-old Manhattan man, identified as Randall Wayne Mai, was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, according to the KHP. Mai serves as a research technologist in the Agronomy department at K-State. The 47-year-old Manhattan woman who was driving the Grand Prix was unharmed.