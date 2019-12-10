K-State fans gearing up for Liberty Bowl

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State football fans are gearing up to cheer on the Wildcats in Memphis as the team is playing in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 31.

Derek Richardson is a senior at K-State and is traveling to Memphis with 13 of his best friends to see the Wildcats take on Navy.

He said the trip would cost about $400 per person since they are driving. And because the game is on New Year’s Eve, paying for a place to stay was a bit more expensive.

Richardson said no matter what the cost, he thinks the experience will be worth it.

“Going to this and it being my first bowl game and last one as a student, I’m really looking forward to it and it’s going to last a lifetime,” Richardson said.

For Richardson and his friends, just seeing coach Chris Klieman and the Wildcats in the bowl game is priceless. But he says, of course, they hope to end the decade with a win.

K-state takes on Navy at 2:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve on ESPN.