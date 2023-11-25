TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas State football fans got a wintery surprise when commuting to and from Saturday’s game against Iowa State.

Thousands of people made their way to Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, but had to drive cautiously. Driving around town and the highways in adverse conditions can be dangerous. For this reason, some Wildcat fans stayed home, but many others made the trip to support the ‘Cats.

“It was important, like the roads were kind of sketch, but I kind of felt like we owe it to the seniors,” K-State fan Dave Merrill said. “You know, show up and support them for their last game.”

For real-time information on road conditions and traffic in the state of Kansas, click here.