K-State football offering virtual Q&A for fans

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State fans will have the chance to interact virtually with members of the Wildcat football program next Wednesday, May 13, according to a release from the university.

Fans can log on to www.k-statesports.com/Connect for free starting at 4 p.m., and will be able to ask members of the program questions.

The event will be hosted by the voice of the wildcats, Wyatt Thompson, who will interview head coach Chris Klieman, assistant head coach Van Malone, quarterbacks coach Collin Klein, and offensive line coach Conor Riley.

The program will also include a special guest, K-State Ring of Honor member and 11-year NFL veteran Jordy Nelson.

The university says fans can reserve 2020 season tickets for a $25 deposit by June 1. There are also three and four month payment plans.

Although K-State is preparing for sports to resume in the fall and taking steps to ensure that all ticket and parking requests will be fulfilled as scheduled, athletics officials continue to monitor the pandemic on a daily basis and will comply with the recommendations of the University, Big 12, NCAA and health and government officials, according to the university.

They said if the season cannot be played as scheduled, various ticket and donation resolutions will be offered.