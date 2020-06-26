K-State condemns George Floyd tweet, football players say they won’t play unless posting student is kicked out

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State is condemning a student post Friday mocking George Floyd and Black Lives Matter, according to the university’s Vice President for Student Life.

I’m aware of the Twitter posting by a K-State student. The lack of basic decency and care for how this post would impact others, especially our Black students, faculty, & staff already emotionally hurting from recent incidents of anti-Black violence is shameful and appalling. — Thomas Lane (@ThomasALane) June 26, 2020

A flood of K-State students and football players took to Twitter early Friday morning after a student tweeted a racially charged statement about the death of George Floyd.

The post read: “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!”

Tweet from Jaden McNeil

That tweet sparked outrage from K-State students and K-State football players, some saying they would walk if the student is not expelled. Sophomore Joshua Youngblood retweeted McNeil’s tweet and followed up with “I’m not coming back until he kicked out @KState”.

Tweet from Joshua Youngblood

K-State Head Football Coach Chris Klieman also responded to say “Our program and our coaches will continue to be part of the solution when it comes to racial injustice. I love our players and they know I have their backs.”

Our program and our coaches will continue to be part of the solution when it comes to racial injustice. I love our players and they know I have their backs. — Chris Klieman (@CoachKli) June 26, 2020

Kansas State University released the following statement on Friday regarding McNeils’ tweet:

The insensitive comments posted by one K-State student hurts our entire community. These divisive statements do not represent for the values of our university. We condemn racism and bigotry in all its forms. We are launching an immediate review of the university’s options. Black Lives Matter at Kansas State University and we will continue to fight for social justice.” Kansas State University

Jaden McNeil has not responded to KSNT News for comment.

This is a developing story.