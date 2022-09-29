Police have reported that the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity was egged on Wednesday, causing over a thousand dollars worth of damage.

A police report from the Riley County Police Department shows that officers filed a report for criminal damage to a property in the 1900 block of Hunting Avenue in Manhattan on Sept. 28 at 9:15 a.m. Phi Gamma Delta was listed as the victim when it was reported that a door to the fraternity was egged.

The total estimated loss associated with the criminal damage is $1,500. Anyone with information regarding this report can contact the RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777. Crime Stoppers allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.